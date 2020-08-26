Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 153,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,413,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,299. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of -213.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

