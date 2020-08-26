Hendley & Co. Inc. Invests $933,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,640,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

