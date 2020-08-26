Hendley & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000. Pinnacle West Capital comprises 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

PNW stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,500. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.