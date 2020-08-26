Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 18.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 108,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 41.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 7,909,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.