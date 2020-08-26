Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

