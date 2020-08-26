Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,554. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 177.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

