Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,591 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 237.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $422,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.90. 2,118,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.