Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 9,274 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $64,634,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.08. The stock had a trading volume of 829,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

