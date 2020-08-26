Holowesko Partners Ltd. Sells 4,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.6% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 190.3% during the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,004,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $38.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,644.13. 2,595,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,518.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,383.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

