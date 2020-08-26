Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,777 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $5.80 on Wednesday, hitting $291.93. 3,990,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,374. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.12. The company has a market capitalization of $308.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

