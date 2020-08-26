Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.7% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.93. 3,990,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,374. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average of $235.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

