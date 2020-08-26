Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

