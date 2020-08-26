INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.98

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 1114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGIY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

