InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:IN) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.01. 8,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit