Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $126,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

