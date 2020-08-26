Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586,616 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $73,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 682.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 86,178 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

