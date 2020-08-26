iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is ARGI Investment Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $77,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.61. 3,337,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,613. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

