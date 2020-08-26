iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,643,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 18,418.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 377,394 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 410.8% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 164,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 132,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,899,000.

EWQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. 337,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,980. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

