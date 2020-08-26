iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

