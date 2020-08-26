iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sandy Spring Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $349.00. 3,673,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $349.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.