iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,784,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 60,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.00. 3,673,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $349.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

