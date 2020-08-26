iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 221,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $349.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

