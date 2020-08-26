JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.90

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous final dividend of $0.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$35.63. JB Hi-Fi has a one year low of A$20.79 ($14.85) and a one year high of A$51.83 ($37.02). The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

