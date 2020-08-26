KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,211,584. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

