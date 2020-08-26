KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.39

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 876291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Investec downgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

