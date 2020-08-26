KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.19

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 4983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KION GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.