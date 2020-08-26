Knott David M Purchases 2,536 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Knott David M grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Knott David M’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Knott David M’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,338,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 691,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,825,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. 6,702,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,609. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

