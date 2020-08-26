Lateef Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,423 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 2.6% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Twitter worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,483. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. 12,495,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,312,609. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

