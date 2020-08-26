Lateef Investment Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,817,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $56.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,941,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,634. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $277.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

