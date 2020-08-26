Lateef Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.1% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. 7,909,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.