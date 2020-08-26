Liquidity Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $106,403.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $939,471.47 and approximately $106,403.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.01674357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00194401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00151783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.