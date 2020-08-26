Livenodes (LNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00470472 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00025301 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010936 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002863 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Livenodes

Buying and Selling Livenodes

Livenodes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

