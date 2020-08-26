Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,161,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,010,000 after acquiring an additional 137,375 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,931,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,200,000 after acquiring an additional 183,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

LOW traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 5,286,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.