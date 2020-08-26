Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON MAC opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a market cap of $937,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.33. Marechale Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

