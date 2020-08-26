Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $353,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,048,909 shares of company stock worth $318,887,753 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.61. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $352.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

