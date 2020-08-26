Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.76. 2,316,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.39 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

