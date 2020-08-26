Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,125,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

