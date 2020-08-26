Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 5.5%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 1,885,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,287,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,974 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 936,946 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 893,455 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

