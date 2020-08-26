Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Trading 2.5% Higher

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 57,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 141,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.31). Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

