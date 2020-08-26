NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.66-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. 6,520,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.74.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Earnings History and Estimates for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit