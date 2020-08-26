Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.64% of Nice worth $75,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $14.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.02. 473,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.71. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $237.10.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

