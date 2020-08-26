Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $38.28 on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. 2,595,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The stock has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,518.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,383.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

