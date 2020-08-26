Norinchukin Bank The Has $8.45 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 5,286,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

