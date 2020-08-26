Norinchukin Bank The Has $9 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after buying an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $116.04. 6,074,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

