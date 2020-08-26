Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 34.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 47.3% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

LIN traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.88. The stock had a trading volume of 844,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.43. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $254.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

