Norinchukin Bank The Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 8,640,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,816,119. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

