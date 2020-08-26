Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $52,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 729,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,113. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

