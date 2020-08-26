ODUWA Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $118,534.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,544.47 or 1.00446716 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002700 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000869 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00170295 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001139 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

