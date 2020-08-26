Orbs Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Orbs has a market cap of $38.98 million and $470,587.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.01668637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,837,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

