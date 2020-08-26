Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Trading Up 3.3%

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

